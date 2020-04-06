Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

The global Cyber Insurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Medium Enterprise

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

American International Group

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Co

XL Group Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Munich Re Group

Lloyd’s

Lockton Companies

AON PLC

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Healthcare

Retail

Financial Services

Information Technology and Services

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Cyber Insurance Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Cyber Insurance

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Cyber Insurance

Table Global Cyber Insurance Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Small Medium Enterprise

Table Small Medium Enterprise Overview

1.2.1.2 Large Medium Enterprise

Table Large Medium Enterprise Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Cyber Insurance

Table Global Cyber Insurance Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Healthcare

Table Healthcare Overview

1.2.2.2 Retail

Table Retail Overview

1.2.2.3 Financial Services

Table Financial Services Overview

1.2.2.4 Information Technology and Services

Table Information Technology and Services Overview

1.2.2.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Cyber Insurance Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Cyber Insurance

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Cyber Insurance

Figure Manufacturing Process of Cyber Insurance

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Cyber Insurance

2.3

Continued….

