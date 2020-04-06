Core HR Software products, also referred to as human resource information systems (HRISs), store employee information within a central system of record. Core HR systems are used to manage employee information, such as payroll and benefits data, within an easily accessible, centralized HR database. Companies use core HR software to maintain employee profiles, store relevant employee documents, and identify trends with a holistic view of the organization. Core HR systems are most commonly implemented in HR departments, enabling HR managers to track employee records and report key trends to management. Many core HR solutions offer self-service options so that employees can update their benefits or contact information without interrupting HR workflows. Core HR software is often implemented as part of an integrated HR management suite, or offers integrations with third-party HR applications to increase its value across multiple HR functions.

The global Core HR Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Software

Services

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

SAP

Workday

ADP

Oracle

SumTotal Systems

IBM

Ultimate Software

Paycom

DATEV

Paychex

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Enterprise Users

Commercial Users

Industrial Users

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

