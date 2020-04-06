Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
The global Pet Insurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Dog
Cat
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Pet Insurance Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Pet Insurance
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Pet Insurance
Table Global Pet Insurance Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Lifetime Cover
Table Lifetime Cover Overview
1.2.1.2 Non-lifetime Cover
Table Non-lifetime Cover Overview
1.2.1.3 Accident-only
Table Accident-only Overview
1.2.1.4 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Pet Insurance
Table Global Pet Insurance Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Dog
Table Dog Overview
1.2.2.2 Cat
Table Cat Overview
1.2.2.3 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Pet Insurance Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Pet Insurance
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Pet Insurance
Figure Manufacturing Process of Pet Insurance
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Pet Insurance
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Pet In
Continued….
