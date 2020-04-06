Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – The “Global Sharps Containers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global sharps containers market with detailed market segmentation product, usage, waste type, waste generators, and geography. The global sharps containers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global sharps containers market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, waste type, and waste generators. The product segment includes, multipurpose containers, patient room containers, and phlebotomy containers. The sharps containers market is segmented based on usage is classified as, reusable containers, and disposable containers. On the basis of waste type, the market is segmented as, sharps waste, infectious & pathological waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious & other waste. Based on waste generators, the market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics & physician’s offices, pharmaceutical companies, and other waste generators.

The List of Companies

1. Sharps Compliance, Inc.

2. BD

3. Henry Schein, Inc.

4. Cardinal Health

5. Bemis Manufacturing Company

6. EnviroTain, LLC.

7. BONDTECH Corporation

8. Dailymag Magnetic Technology (Ningbo) Limited

9. Daniels Health

10. gpcmedical.com

Containers which are used in biomedical waste disposal and other medical waste disposal are termed as sharps containers. These are designed to be used primarily for harmful instruments. These containers are composed of plastics, to reduce the risk of infections or injury. Sharps containers can be used to hold products such as used syringes, and needles. They are designed leak proof, puncture resistant containers for safe, convenient, disposal. Sharps containers are recommended by the regulatory agencies for products which are hazardous to be immediately disposed in sharps containers. Bio-hazardous waste needs injury free and utmost care disposal and sharps containers are utilized for the safe disposal.

The sharps containers market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing demand for saline needles, syringes, catheters, and reagents in hospitals and other laboratory research studies. On other hand the government initiatives and supportive policies for safe disposal of medical wastes in emerging countries, is expected to offer huge growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET LANDSCAPE SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY PRODUCT SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY USAGE SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY WASTE TYPE SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY WASTE GENERATORS NORTH AMERICA SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS EUROPE SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS ASIA PACIFIC SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SHARPS CONTAINERS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

