The Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009036/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Nigeria was the leading Africa geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027.

The Nigeria pipeline pigging market was worth US$ 4.98 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The Nigerian government is highly focusing on the development of new infrastructure. For instance, in January 2020, the Nigerian government secured US$ 2.5 billion for financing the development of the gas pipeline.

The country owns 202tn ft³ of proven gas reserves and an additional 600tn ft³ of unproven potential resources. Even though having the largest gas reserves in Africa, only c.25pc of these reserves are currently productive. However, NNPC has scheduled commissioning of the new pipeline in 2020, AKK forms phase one of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, and The TNGP project itself is part of the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline System that will ultimately link Southern Nigeria with customers in Europe. The AKK pipeline project is being implemented using a build and transfer (BT) public-private partnership (PPP) model, is expected to transport 3.5bn ft³/d of dehydrated wet gas from multiple projects in the southern part of the country. Thus, the development of a new pipeline is expected to boost the market for intelligent pipeline pigging in the country.

The global Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market by technology was led by magnetic flux pigging. Ultrasonic pigging segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

GLOBAL AFRICA INTELLIGENT PIPELINE PIGGING MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Technology

Ultrasonic Pigging

Magnetic Flux Pigging

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Application

Metal Loss/Corrosion

Geometry & Bend Detection

Crack & Leak Detection

Others

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by End-users

Chemical

Oil

Gas

Others

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Region

Africa

Companies Mentioned

Baker Hughes Company

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Intero Integrity Services B.V.

Jamison Products LP

Pigtek Ltd

Protea Pipeline Services

Quest Integrity Group, LLC

ROSEN Group

SGS SA

T.D. Williamson, Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009036/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]