Pune, April 06,2020 – Ligaments and tendons are connective tissues which rare formed by the dense bands of collagenous fibers. Ligament connects bone to bone, while the tendons connects the bone to muscle to stabilizing movement when forces applied on it. The artificial tendons and ligaments are intended to reinforce or replace the existing ligament. The artificial ligament and tendon are replaced by the artificial ligament and tendon, due to injuries and associated diseases, sports injury, less nutrition or misalignments and other diseases.

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing aging population, genetics and nutrition or misalignments. However, increasing advanced technology and increasing research & development activities is likely to add novel opportunities for the artificial tendons and ligaments market in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1. Mathys AG Bettlach

2. Cousin Biotech

3. OrthoMed, Inc.

4. Neoligaments

5. Corin Group

6. FX Solutions

7. Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

8. Arthrex, Inc.

9. Integra LifeSciences

10. Stryker

The “Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial tendons and ligaments market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography. The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. The artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented into foot & ankle injuries, knee injuries, shoulder injuries and other applications. Based on the end user, the artificial tendons and ligaments market is classifies as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other end users.

