The growing focus towards hiring the best fit candidate for the job role and efficient management of large candidate’s pools are the major factors that are driving the growth of entrance assessment service market. The promotion assessment services enable the employer to assess the skills and abilities of individual employee required for a particular role in the company. The promotion assessment services provide a fast, reliable, and transparent way of determining employees for promotion.

Germany dominated the corporate assessment service market in 2018. The country is indulge in adopting and investing in advanced technologies. The companies in Germany are focused on technologically advanced assessment tools for hiring the right candidate for their organization, which helps them to increase the productivity of the business. After Germany, France dominated the Europe corporate assessment service market. The country’s high-education jobs, for engineers, managers, and health professionals, are rising. In 2019, household spending remained the backbone for growth as the unemployment rate fell in October. The country’s manufacturing industry is extremely diversified; though France is currently undergoing a de-industrialization process, which has resulted in the outsourcing of several activities.

The companies operating in the corporate assessment services market are offering services for various phases of a recruitment lifecycle, which includes pre-hire, post-hire, and talent development and training. The companies offering corporate assessment solutions are leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and predictive analytics to derive actionable insights from the objective data. The corporate assessment services offer various advantages over the traditional hiring process, such as greater flexibility, scalability, and better talent development and retention.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the entrance assessment services by application is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the corporate assessment service market. Whereas, recruitment & promotion assessment services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

EUROPE CORPORATE ASSESSMENT SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Cognitive

Personality

Knowledge

Performance

Company Fit

Others

By Application

Campus Recruitment

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

By Hiring Phase

Pre-Hire

Post-Hire

By Hiring Level

Executive

Entry Level

Professional

Others

By Country

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

