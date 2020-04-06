This report studies the global Embedded Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Embedded Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft Corporation
Opentext Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Tableau Software Inc.
BIRST, Inc.
Information Builders
Logi Analytics
Microstrategy Incorporated
Sisense, Inc.
Tibco Software, Inc.
Qliktech International Ab
Yellowfin International Pty Ltd
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, Embedded Analytics can be split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Energy and Utilities
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Embedded Analytics
1.1 Embedded Analytics Market Overview
1.1.1 Embedded Analytics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Embedded Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Embedded Analytics Market by Type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Services
1.4 Embedded Analytics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.4.3 Manufacturing
1.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.4.5 Energy and Utilities
1.4.6 Telecommunications and IT
1.4.7 Transportation and Logistics
Chapter Two: Global Embedded Analytics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Embedded Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Microsoft Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Embedded Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Opentext Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Embedded Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
Continued….
