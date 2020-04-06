This report studies the global 2D Gesture Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global 2D Gesture Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Gesture recognition is a mathematical calculation of interactions performed by a human being via a computing device. The interactions performed are passed through a number of mathematical algorithms before the computing device interprets it. Gesture recognition involves:

Gesture recognition enhances efficiency and ease of usage for the underlying logical design of a stored program. Gesture recognition avoids the usage of keyboards and mouse for any action. It can be classified as 2D and 3D gesture recognition technologies. 2D gesture recognition makes use of a camera-enabled device.

In gesture recognition, an invisible infrared light is beamed on the individual standing in front of the camera. This light is then reflected back to the camera, from where it is sent to a gesture recognition IC. The IC, with the aid of gesture recognition software, then creates a depth map of the images received and responds appropriately to the movements in front of the camera. 2D gesture recognition offers a user-friendly environment between a device and an individual. It is a cost-effective gesture recognition technique for interaction.

In 2017, the global 2D Gesture Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.32 during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Intel

Cognitec Systems

ArcSoft

Qualcomm Technologies

Thalmic Labs

Microchip Technology

Advanced Micro Devices

Elliptic Laboratories

CogniVue Corporation

PointGrab

Irisguard

Pyreos

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of 2D Gesture Recognition in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2D Gesture Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

