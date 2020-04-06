This report studies the global Advertisement Production Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Advertisement Production Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Advertising production services refers to the process of creating and executing designs and plans involving proofing, storyboarding, casting, and shooting. It also includes layout designing, retouching, color matching, editing, translation, photography, dubbing, and subtitling.

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of advertising production services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

In 2017, the global Advertisement Production Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

RSA Films

Partizan

MJZ

1stAveMachine

Phenomena

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retouching & Layout Designing

Color Matching & Editing

Translation & Photography

Dubbing & Subtitling.

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Advertisement Production Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advertisement Production Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Advertisement Production Services Manufacturers

Advertisement Production Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Advertisement Production Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Advertisement Production Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Advertisement Production Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Advertisement Production Services

1.1 Advertisement Production Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Advertisement Production Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advertisement Production Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Advertisement Production Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Retouching & Layout Designing

1.3.2 Color Matching & Editing

1.3.3 Translation & Photography

1.3.4 Dubbing & Subtitling.

1.4 Advertisement Production Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Recreation

1.4.3 Banking

1.4.4 Transportation

1.4.5 Education

1.4.6 Other

Chapter Two: Global Advertisement Production Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Advertisement Production Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 RSA Films

3.1.1 Compa

Continued….

