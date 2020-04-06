This report studies the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Advanced process control software includes model-based software that is used to direct the process operation and is commonly referred to as multivariable predictive control (MPC) or model predictive control. These applications require that the process model created accurately represents the process dynamics. Improved economics of the operation or production improve-ments are typical driving forces for using these applications.

The vendors in market are increasingly focusing on the development of APC software that enables the optimization of processes and ensures minimal energy use in systems. Some of the vendors are offering APC software to various end user industries that enable performance control, improved production and energy efficiency, and accurate monitoring. Other vendors are taking efforts to develop APC software that enables plant-wide optimization and facilities to maintain operations within the plant.

In 2017, the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Aspen Technology

Rockwell Automation

Rudolph Technologies

Emerson

General Electric

MAVERICK Technologies

Yokogawa

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Regulatory Control

Multivariable Model Predictive Control

Inferential Control

Sequential Control

Compressor Control

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Chemicals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Advanced Process Control (APC) Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Process Control (APC) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Manufacturers

Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Advanced Process Control (APC) Software

1.1 Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Advanced Regulatory Control

1.3.2 Multivariable Model Predictive Control

1.3.3 Inferential Control

1.3.4 Sequential Control

1.3.5 Compressor Control

1.4 Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Oil and Gas

1.4.2 Petrochemicals

1.4.3 Chemicals

1.4.4 Power

1.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.6 Food & Beverages

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

Continued….

