This report studies the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Field service management software, or FSM software, is software designed to help manage most, if not all, of what the service business does. FSM software makes a lot of daily tasks easier to manage, and puts them in one place.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2195046

One of the key trends that will gain traction in the field service management (FSM) software market during the predicted period is the emergence of the IoT in FSM. The adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the field service industry enables enterprises to improve their services by monitoring equipment performance.

In 2017, the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

ServiceMax (GE Digital)

Accruent

Comarch

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)

Microsoft

MSI Data

OverIT

Praxedo

Retriever Communications

ServicePower

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2195046

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises FSM software

Cloud-based FSM software

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Field Service Management (FSM) Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-field-service-management-fsm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Service Management (FSM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Manufacturers

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Field Service Management (FSM) Software

1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premises FSM software

1.3.2 Cloud-based FSM software

1.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Energy & Utilities

1.4.2 Telecom

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 BFSI

1.4.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.4.7 Retail

Chapter Two: Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Astea International

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155