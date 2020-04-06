This report studies the global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The modernization of data warehouse architecture, rising need for data traffic management, and technological advancements in wireless technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the IoT data management market.
The metadata management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
PTC
TERADATA
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
CISCO SYSTEMS
SAS INSTITUTE
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
ORACLE
FUJITSU
SAP SE
GOOGLE
LOGMEIN
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Building And Home Automation
Intelligent Medical
Smart Retail
Intelligent Transportation
Networked Logistics
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Manufacturers
Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management
1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Public Cloud
1.3.2 Private Cloud
1.3.3 Hybrid Cloud
1.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Building And Home Automation
1.4.2 Intelligent Medical
1.4.3 Smart Retail
1.4.4 Intelligent Transportation
1.4.5 Networked Logistics
1.4.6 Other
Chapter Two: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Continued….
