This report studies the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Emergence of cloud-based platforms and declining cost of Internet of Things (IoT) components will drive the adoption of IoT-based software solutions in utility sector.

Factors such as predictive analytics for business, conducive analytics platforms, and end-to-end automation are expected to contribute toward the growth of the analytical solutions.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS

TRILLIANT

OSISOFT

C3 ENERGY

ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V.

CRYPTOSOFT

TIBBO TECHNOLOGY

AMPLIA SOLUCIONES

WAVIOT

GRID4C

PEOPLE POWER

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics

Security

Smart Grid Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Water And Sewage Management

Public Utility Natural Gas Management

Power Grid Management

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Manufacturers

Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market by Type

1.3.1 Analytics

1.3.2 Security

1.3.3 Smart Grid Management

1.3.4 Predictive Asset Maintenance

1.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Water And Sewage Management

1.4.2 Public Utility Natural Gas Management

1.4.3 Power Grid Management

Chapter Two: Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS

3.1.1 Company Profile

Continued….

