The Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Automotive Collision Repair market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Automotive Collision Repair market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Automotive Collision Repair market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Automotive Collision Repair market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Automotive Collision Repair market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Automotive Collision Repair market. The Automotive Collision Repair market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Automotive Collision Repair market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Automotive Collision Repair market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Collision Repair market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41310 million by 2024, from US$ 37270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Collision Repair business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Collision Repair market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Collision Repair value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Automotive Coatings & Paints
Automotive Parts
Other Products
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Light-duty Vehicles
Heavy-duty Vehicles
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Valeo
3M
Magna
PPG Industries
Hyundai Mobis
Denso
Aisin Seiki
Axalta
BASF
Bosch
DowDuPont
Kansai
HBPO
Faurecia
Plastic Omnium
Akzonobel
ZF
Nippon Paint
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Collision Repair market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Collision Repair market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Collision Repair players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Collision Repair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automotive Collision Repair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Automotive Collision Repair Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Collision Repair Segment by Type
2.2.1 Automotive Coatings & Paints
2.2.2 Automotive Coatings & Paints
2.2.3 Other Products
2.3 Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Automotive Collision Repair Segment by Application
2.4.1 Light-duty Vehicles
2.4.2 Heavy-duty Vehicles
2.5 Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Automotive Collision Repair by Players
3.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automotive Collision Repair by Regions
4.1 Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Collision Repair by Countries
7.2 Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Collision Repair by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Collision Repair Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Forecast
10.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Automotive Collision Repair Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Automotive Collision Repair Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Automotive Collision Repair Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Automotive Collision Repair Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Valeo
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.1.3 Valeo Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Valeo News
11.2 3M
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.2.3 3M Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 3M News
11.3 Magna
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.3.3 Magna Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Magna News
11.4 PPG Industries
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.4.3 PPG Industries Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 PPG Industries News
11.5 Hyundai Mobis
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.5.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hyundai Mobis News
11.6 Denso
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.6.3 Denso Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Denso News
11.7 Aisin Seiki
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.7.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Aisin Seiki News
11.8 Axalta
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.8.3 Axalta Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Axalta News
11.9 BASF
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.9.3 BASF Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 BASF News
11.10 Bosch
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Automotive Collision Repair Product Offered
11.10.3 Bosch Automotive Collision Repair Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Bosch News
11.11 DowDuPont
11.12 Kansai
11.13 HBPO
11.14 Faurecia
11.15 Plastic Omnium
11.16 Akzonobel
11.17 ZF
11.18 Nippon Paint
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
