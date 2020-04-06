The global Absorbent Pads Market is expected to reach US$ 3,001.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,978.51 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as advantages offered by absorbent pads and growing environmental concerns with respect to chemical and oil spills and increasing technological development in the field of absorbent pads is expected to account for the growth of the global absorbent pads market.

The List of Companies

1. 3M COMPANY

2. BRADY CORPORATION

3. CELLCOMB AB

4. COCOPAC LIMITED

5. GELOK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

6. NOVIPAX LLC

7. PACTIV LLC

8. SIRANE LTD

9. TRICO CORPORATION

10. W. DIMER GMBH

Spills and leaks of oil, chemicals and other liquids are inevitable in almost all the workplaces, where fuels are used. The conventional and historic ways for taking action over these spills prevailed only after they occurred. With the new advancements in industrial sectors, absorbent pads now help to change the conceptions. These absorbent pads offer numerous advantages across multiple industrial sectors that include automotive, medical, biotechnology, food and beverages, agriculture and others. The absorbent pads are one of the most cost-efficient and economical solution for usage and waste disposal of liquid-containing materials. These pads are commercially available with varying absorption capacities that caters to the specific demands of the end products. The development in textiles have led to making use of materials used in absorbent pads that causes no health risks and are environment friendly. For instance, polypropylene and polyester absorbents offer several advantages over messy, labor-intensive, first-generation absorbents.

The global absorbent pads market, based on the product type was segmented into chemical absorbent pads, hazmat absorbent pads, oil absorbent pads, universal absorbent pads. In 2018, the Universal absorbent pads dominated the product type segment. These are used to clear oils, water, or any other liquid. These are used in various setups like factories, laboratories, garages, and others. Thus the wide range of application of universal absorbent pads plays a vital role in the global expansion of growth of the absorbent pads market.

