Data analytics outsourcing denotes outsourcing of data and statistical research, in addition to applying computational resources for effective decision-making and advanced business solutions to third party vendors. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, provide customized offerings and enhance customer services. Several companies prefer using data analytics to analyze large amount of data through various quantitative and qualitative techniques to gain market and customer insights.

There has been a significant increase in the data generated by organizations, owing to greater adoption of mobile devices, social media, and growing development of multimedia content. Aggrandized data generation by organizations across various sectors and decreasing cost of data storage solutions have fostered the growing need for taking successful business decisions based on market analysis and insights.

The vendors in the market offer a wide range of data analytics outsourcing services to help consumers in formulating effective business strategies and maximizing profits. In addition, the service providers in the market are acquiring and collaborating with top companies in the market to enhance their offerings in the market and expand their customer base. For instance, in November 2013, Fractal Analytics collaborated with Sequoya, which is a customer management solutions provider.

This partnership is aimed at providing predictive analytics solutions to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers, further driving them towards real-time pricing and promotion decisions. In May 2015, Accenture introduced Accenture Analytics Applications Platform for delivery of actionable insights and data driven decisions. The platform also provides advanced analytics applications catering to needs of specific industries and applications. Other leading players in the market include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ZS Associates, Inc., WIPRO Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Accenture and Capgemini.

The world data analytics outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography. Based on the type of data analytics outsourcing, the market is segmented into predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive. The application segment is categorized into sales analytics, marketing analytics, risk & finance analytics, supply chain analytics, and others. Data analytics outsourcing is implemented across domains, such as BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

