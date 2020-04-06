Data center cooling is rapidly adopted by data center operators due to its eco-friendly, energy-efficiency, and cost-effective nature. Number of data centers are increasing due to increase in the use of 4G LTE networks. Therefore, with increase in number of data centers, there is a growing demand for data center cooling solutions to reduce the overall IT cost for data centers. The global data center cooling market size was valued at $8,384 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $23,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and data center cooling market trends. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the data center cooling industry to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the data center cooling market.

The IT & telecom segment dominates the data center cooling market, due to the rising digitalization and penetration of technologies such as big data and cloud in this industry. These technologies pose an increasing demand for data storage and availability. Enterprises are demanding better data storage, connectivity and IT facilities to cater the demands efficiently. Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices and consumer demand to safeguard the information property and financial assets is anticipated to drive the demand for cooling equipment. IT industries are actively adopting data center market solutions due to its high efficiency and cost-effectiveness benefits.

