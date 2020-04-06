This report studies the Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
- Conifer Health Solutions
- nThrive (Medassets +Precyse)
- Optum360
- Change Healthcare (Emdeon)
- McKesson RelayHealth
- Parallon (HCA)
- MedData (Carbon Outreach)
- MedAssist (Firstsource)
- The SSI Group
- Availity
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- EU
- Japan
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Pre-intervention
- Intervention
- Post-intervention
Market segment by Application, Healthcare RCM Outsourcing can be split into
- Small/Rural Hospitals
- Community Hospitals
- Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers
