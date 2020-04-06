This report studies the global Healthcare Payer BPO market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare Payer BPO development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Xerox Corporation

Hinduja Global Solutions

DSM Pharma

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro

Genpact

EXLService

Hewlett-Packard

Catalent

HCL

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR

Member

Claims Processing

Accounting and Finance Services

Market segment by Application, Healthcare Payer BPO can be split into

Financial

Insurance

Human Resources

Marketing & Sales

Other

