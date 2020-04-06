Market Overview:

The “Global Legal AI Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Legal AI Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global Legal AI Software Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Legal AI Software Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The exclusive report on Legal AI Software Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Legal AI Software Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Market Key players:

IBM Corporation

Casetext, Inc.

Everlaw

Klarity

LegalSifter, Inc.

Lexisnexis

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Nalanda Technology

Neota Logic

OMNISoftware

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal AI software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Service Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global Legal AI software market is segmented on the basis of Component, Technology, Deployment Mode and End User. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Machine Learning and Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing. On the basis of the Deployment Mode the market is segmented Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of the End User the market is segmented into Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Others.

Market Table OF Content to be Continue….,

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Legal AI Software Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Legal AI Software Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Legal AI Software Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Legal AI Software Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Legal AI Software Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

