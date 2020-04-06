The global medical tourism market is expected to be valued at $X billion in 2017 and it is expected to reach a value of $X billion by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of approximately X% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Globalization and rising healthcare costs in developed countries has bolstered the growth of the medical tourism industry. Developing countries have enjoyed the lion’s share of the market value due to their low-cost healthcare services.Cosmetic surgery, cancer treatment, dental care, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, cardiovascular surgery and genetic disorder treatments are the most popular forms of this market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS

High treatment costs in developed countries. E.g.: U.S.A.

Lengthy waiting times.

Medical excellence of a country’s hospital in a certain disease.

International accreditation of certain hospitals.

MARKET RESTRAINTS

Infection outbreaks during or after travel.

Post-operative care quality can decrease.

Deep-vein thrombosis and diseases of the like from air travel.

Stringent documentation process, visa issues, limited coverage, etc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of the type of treatment, the market issegmented into cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, fertility treatment, dental treatment, orthopedic treatment, and some other generic treatments.

Cosmetic treatments hold the largest market share as cosmetic surgeries are not covered by insurance, with popular destinations being Argentina, Bolivia and some other South American countries.

Dental tourism has been a major contributor to the medical tourism industry. It is due to the fact that ‘developing countries’ are able to provide dental services at a much lower cost as compared to the developed countries. So much so, that Americans have started taking dental vacations’.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into Asia pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the Americas.

Among Asia pacific countries, India is well renowned for specialist cardiac surgeries, while Singapore is a sought-after medical tourism destination owing to the expertise in difficult surgical procedures. Thailand has been a popular destination for medical tourism and is the topmost cosmetic surgery hub worldwide.Medical tourists travel to Israel for a host of surgical procedures, including bone marrow transplants, heart surgery and catheterization, and car accident rehabilitation.

Finland (maternity services), France(cataract), Serbia(cosmetic) and Turkey (transplant surgery) are key contributors to medical tourism in Europe.

Some of the top key players in the medical tourism industry include

Asian Heart Institute (India)

Apollo Hospitals (India)

Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore)

Raffles Medical Group (Singapore)

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (India).

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

