This report studies the global Contract Life-Cycle Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Contract Life-Cycle Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is the methodical management of contracts from beginning till the end. This includes third-party contracts, such as outsourcing, procurement, sales, non-disclosure, intellectual property, leasing, facilities management and other licensing, and agreements containing contractual obligations.

The on-premises model is primarily preferred by large enterprises as they have all the necessary infrastructure including in-house IT support and back-up servers to provide the extra level of security that facilitates complete control over the critical data. To cater to this preference, the vendors in the contract management software market provide additional services such as offer installation, data migration, and employee training services during software implementation.

In 2017, the global Contract Life-Cycle Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM Emptoris

Icertis

SAP

Apttus

CLM Matrix

Oracle

Infor

Newgen Software

Zycus

Symfact

Contract Logix

Coupa Software

ESM Solutions

Optimus BT

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Contract Life-Cycle Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Life-Cycle Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Contract Life-Cycle Management Manufacturers

Contract Life-Cycle Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contract Life-Cycle Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Contract Life-Cycle Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Contract Life-Cycle Management

1.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud-based

1.3.2 On-premises

1.4 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Enterprises

1.4.2 Large Enterprises

Chapter Two: Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM Emptoris

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Contract Life-Cycle Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Icertis

Continued….

