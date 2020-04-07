This report studies the global Contact Center Outsourcing market, analyzes and researches the Contact Center Outsourcing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Xerox Corporation

IBM Global Services

CGS

Datamark, Inc.

Infinit Contact

Five9

Runway

Invensis

Infinit-O

PSI

Sitel Worldwide Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email support

Chat support

Voice over IP (VoIP)

Website support

Market segment by Application, Contact Center Outsourcing can be split into

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

Telecommunications & IT

Manufacturing

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Contact Center Outsourcing

1.1 Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 Contact Center Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Contact Center Outsourcing Market by Type

1.3.1 Email support

1.3.2 Chat support

1.3.3 Voice over IP (VoIP)

1.3.4 Website support

1.4 Contact Center Outsourcing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 IT & Telecommunication

1.4.5 Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

1.4.6 Telecommunications & IT

1.4.7 Manufacturing

Chapter Two: Global Contact Center Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Xerox Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM Global Services

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Contact

