This report studies the global Content Marketing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Content Marketing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Content marketing is a form of marketing focused on creating, publishing, and distributing content for a targeted audience online.

The building brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty to be one of the primary growth factors for the content marketing market. Companies use content marketing as a strong advertising platform and a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing comprises of publishing informative and well-researched content to portray the business as authoritative and trustworthy. Impressive content also improves brand recall, and economically improves the brand awareness among consumers.

Through the medium of blogging and search engines, the reach of new content published increases exponentially. Blogging is the most commonly used content marketing platform as it provides easy information and details to the prospective buyers regarding the latest developments and new deals. Using blogs, content marketers develop a healthy rapport directly with the target audience, contributing towards the growth of the blogging segment in the content marketing market.

In 2017, the global Content Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

HubSpot

Contently

Influence & Co

NewsCred

Marketo

Scripted

Skyword

TapInfluence

Brafton

Eucalypt

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blogging

Social Media

Videos

Online Articles

Research Reports

Market segment by Application, split into

Lead Generation

Thought Leadership

Brand Awareness

Customer Acquisition

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Content Marketing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Content Marketing Manufacturers

Content Marketing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Content Marketing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Content Marketing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

