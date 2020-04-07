This report studies the global Content Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Content Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Content recognition (CR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file.

The increasing usage of content recognition in TVs is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the content recognition market during the coming years.

Audio recognition is the primary application for content recognition and is used for speech recognition by converting audio content into text that is beneficial for individuals with hearing impairment.

The content recognition technology is preferred mainly in the media and entertainment sector as it enables the broadcasters and operators to enhance the TV viewing experience and meet consumer demands. This technology creates an interactive experience for TV viewers and enables the consumers to personalize content according to their preferences.

In 2017, the global Content Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Google

Audible Magic

Beatgrid Media

ACRCloud

ArcSoft

Civolution

Clarifai

DataScouting

Digimarc

Enswers

Gracenote

Muffin

Shazam Entertainment

Viscovery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audio Recognition

Video Recognition

Image Recognition

Media Monitoring

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Content Recognition in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Content Recognition Manufacturers

Content Recognition Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Content Recognition Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Content Recognition market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

