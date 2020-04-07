Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 07,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “CBD Oil Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

CBD Oil Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The CBD Oil Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. CBD is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. Growing awareness about benefits of CBD oil among people and worldwide expansion of young population are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the medicinal use of CBD oil is quite popular among this demographic Cohort which also propelling the demand of CBD oil across the globe. Moreover, legalization of cannabis-based products in many regions is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, CBD Oils offers several benefits such as can relieve pain, reduce anxiety & depression, alleviate cancer related symptoms, reduce acne and so on. With these benefits demand of CBD Oil is increasing across the globe. However, problems associated with distribution of CBD oil is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of CBD Oil during the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products

– Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products

By Application:

– Anxiety

– Fibromyalgia

– Diabetes

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

