This report studies the global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Ice

Liquid Nitrogen

Gel Packs

Market segment by Application, Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics can be split into

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Clinical Trial Materials

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics

1.1 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market by Type

1.4 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market by End Users/Application

Chapter Two: Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AmeriCold Logistics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Rec

Continued….

