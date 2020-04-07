This report studies the global Airport Kiosks market, analyzes and researches the Airport Kiosks development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SITA
IER SAS
NCR Corporation
Rockwell Collins
Toshiba Tec Corporation
Fujitsu
Embross Group
Medinyx
Kiosk Information Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, Airport Kiosks can be split into
Common-use Self-service
Automated Passport Control
Baggage Check-in
Information
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Airport Kiosks
1.1. Airport Kiosks Market Overview
1.1.1. Airport Kiosks Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Airport Kiosks Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Airport Kiosks Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1. Common-use Self-service
1.3.2. Automated Passport Control
1.3.3. Baggage Check-in
1.3.4. Information
1.3.5. Others
Chapter Two: Global Airport Kiosks Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Airport Kiosks Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. SITA
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Airport Kiosks Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. IER SAS
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Airport Kiosks Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. NCR Corporation
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. Airport Kiosks Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
Continued….
