This report studies the global Legal Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Legal Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Thomson Reuters (Canada), MindCrest (US), UnitedLex Corporation (US), Argopoint (US), LexisNexis (US), Premonition (US), Analytics Consulting (US), The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US), IBM Corporation (US)

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2033395

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, Legal Analytics can be split into

Corporates

Law Firms

Others

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2033395

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Legal Analytics

1.1. Legal Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1. Legal Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Legal Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Legal Analytics Market by Type

1.3.1. Descriptive Analytics

1.3.2. Prescriptive Analytics

1.3.3. Predictive Analytics

1.4. Legal Analytics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Corporates

1.4.2. Law Firms

1.4.3. Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-legal-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Chapter Two: Global Legal Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Legal Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Legal Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Thomson Reuters (Canada)

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Legal Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. MindCrest (US)

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155