This report studies the global Legal Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Legal Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Thomson Reuters (Canada), MindCrest (US), UnitedLex Corporation (US), Argopoint (US), LexisNexis (US), Premonition (US), Analytics Consulting (US), The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US), IBM Corporation (US)
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2033395
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Descriptive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Market segment by Application, Legal Analytics can be split into
Corporates
Law Firms
Others
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2033395
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Legal Analytics
1.1. Legal Analytics Market Overview
1.1.1. Legal Analytics Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Legal Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Legal Analytics Market by Type
1.3.1. Descriptive Analytics
1.3.2. Prescriptive Analytics
1.3.3. Predictive Analytics
1.4. Legal Analytics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Corporates
1.4.2. Law Firms
1.4.3. Others
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-legal-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Chapter Two: Global Legal Analytics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Legal Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Legal Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Thomson Reuters (Canada)
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Legal Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. MindCrest (US)
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155