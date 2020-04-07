This report studies the global eGRC market, analyzes and researches the eGRC development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Microsoft (US), BWise (Netherlands), SAS Institute (US), IBM(US), FIS (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), MetricStream (US), EMC Corporation (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany)

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2033396

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, eGRC can be split into

Finance

IT

Legal

Operations

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2033396

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of eGRC

1.1. eGRC Market Overview

1.1.1. eGRC Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global eGRC Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. eGRC Market by Type

1.3.1. Cloud

1.3.2. On-premises

1.4. eGRC Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Finance

1.4.2. IT

1.4.3. Legal

1.4.4. Operations

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-egrc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Chapter Two: Global eGRC Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. eGRC Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Microsoft (US)

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. eGRC Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. BWise (Netherlands)

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. eGRC Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. SAS Institute (US)

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. eGRC Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. IBM(US)

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Bus

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155