Platelet incubator is a laboratory equipment which helps in providing accurate and stable storage conditions for platelets. These equipment are available in small units for laboratory use as well as large floor models for maximum capacity. These incubators include, built-in agitators, motion failure alarms, and circular chart recorders to provide optimal condition for the storage of platelets. Increasing rate of blood related disorders and growing geriatric population susceptible to blood disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing investments in R&D activities for the development of drugs is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the platelet incubator market.

The global platelet incubator market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as, bench-top platelet incubator and floor-standing platelet incubator. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, blood banks, hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, and other end users.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the platelet incubator market in the coming years, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the United States as well as Canada. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific in the future years, due to the investment made by major global players in the Asian market.

