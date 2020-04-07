An ECG holter monitor is a wearbale device which helps in tracking the proper functioning of the heart. This device is used to conduct an holter test, especially on an individual who is susceptible of developing a cardiovascular disease. The individual is asked to wear the device for around two to three days, where the heart’s activity is tracked down. The data obtained is then analyzed with the help of an analysis software, which helps the doctors to suggest an appropriate treatment to the patient.

The holter ECG monitoring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders as well as the increasing geriatric population across the globe. In addition, various technological advancements made by the players operating in the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component and end user Based on component, the market is classified as, wired holter monitors, wireless holter monitors, holter analysis systems & software. On the basis of end user, the global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented into, hospitals & clinics, home settings, ambulatory surgical centers, other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global holter ECG monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The holter ECG monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

