This report studies the global Contact Center Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Contact Center Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Cisco Systems (US), Genpact(Bermuda), Verint Systems (US), 8X8 (US), Genesys (US), Oracle (US), Mitel Networks (Canada), SAP (Germany), Enghouse Interactive (US), Five9 (US), CallMiner (US), Servion Global Solutions (India)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, Contact Center Analytics can be split into

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

Workforce Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Others Applications

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Contact Center Analytics

1.1. Contact Center Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1. Contact Center Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Contact Center Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3. Contact Center Analytics Market by Type

1.4. Contact Center Analytics Market by End Users/Application

Chapter Two: Global Contact Center Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Contact Center Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Cisco Systems (US)

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Contact Center Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Genpact(Bermuda)

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

