This report studies the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
AECOM
Aquatech International LLC
WS Atkins plc
Black & Veatch Holding Co.
CH2M HILL Inc.
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab Inc.
GE Water & Process Technologies
IDE Technologies
ITT Corporation
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo Corp.
Ovivo Water Ltd.
Paques
Remondis
Schlumberger Ltd.
Suez Environnement S.A.
Tetra Tech Inc.
Veolia Water Technologies
Doosan Hydro Technology
Solenis
Xylem Inc.
Severn Tren
DuBois Chemicals Inc.
Siemens AG
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil/water Separation
Suspended Solids Removal
Dissolved Solids Removal
Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
Disinfection/Oxidation
Others
Market segment by Application, Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies can be split into
Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Healthcare Industry
Other Industries
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies
1.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Overview
1.1.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type
1.3.1. Oil/water Separation
1.3.2. Suspended Solids Removal
1.3.3. Dissolved Solids Removal
1.3.4. Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
1.3.5. Disinfection/Oxidation
1.3.6. Others
1.4. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.4.2. Food & Beverage Industry
1.4.3. Pulp & Paper Industry
1.4.4. Healthcare Industry
1.4.5. Other Industries
Chapter Two: Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. AECOM
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Se
Continued….
