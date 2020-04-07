This report studies the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

WS Atkins plc

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

CH2M HILL Inc.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

IDE Technologies

ITT Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Louis Berger

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2090848

Mott Macdonald

Organo Corp.

Ovivo Water Ltd.

Paques

Remondis

Schlumberger Ltd.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem Inc.

Severn Tren

DuBois Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2090848

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil/water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Market segment by Application, Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies can be split into

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other Industries

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies

1.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type

1.3.1. Oil/water Separation

1.3.2. Suspended Solids Removal

1.3.3. Dissolved Solids Removal

1.3.4. Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

1.3.5. Disinfection/Oxidation

1.3.6. Others

1.4. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.4.2. Food & Beverage Industry

1.4.3. Pulp & Paper Industry

1.4.4. Healthcare Industry

1.4.5. Other Industries

Chapter Two: Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. AECOM

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Se

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155