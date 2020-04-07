Bottled Water Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

The worldwide market for Bottled Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Bottled Water market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Bottled Water market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are bottled water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bottled water space. Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. A section of the report highlights bottled water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bottled water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the global bottled water market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the global bottled water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

By Product Type Still Bottle Water Carbonated Bottle Water Flavored Bottle Water Functional Bottle Water

By Packaging PET Bottles Glass Bottles Others

By Distribution Channel Super/Hypermarket Convenience/Drug Stores Grocery Stores/Club Stores Others (Foodservice/Vending)

By Geography North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe EU5 Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bottled Water market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The detail information about In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market growth rate analysis Available in Full research report.

