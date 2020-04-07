The exterior wall system is the enclosure or envelope of a building or structure. It is designed to protect the covered or conditioned interior spaces from the surrounding environment. The Rise in industrial, commercial, and residential construction activities and enhancement in preference for dry construction techniques over wet construction methods are some key aspects that are likely to drive the exterior wall system market. Also, technological up-gradation in the raw material producing industries is also likely to boost the exterior wall system market. Growth in investment on infrastructural projects in developing economies and an increase in demand for protective wall systems, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a building, are some opportunities that are likely to boost the exterior wall system market globally.

An increase in demand for green buildings and increased investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies is probable to create growth opportunities for the exterior wall system market. Further, the rise in demand for protective wall systems and the need to improve the aesthetics of a building are predicted to create lucrative exterior wall system markets in the near future and over the forecast period. However, high costs of repair and volatile raw material prices are some of the major issues faced by vendors in the exterior wall system market. Also, government regulations on carbon emissions, high production cost, and capital investment are some of the aspects responsible for limiting the growth of exterior wall systems across domestic and international markets.

The “Global Exterior Wall System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of exterior wall system with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of exterior wall system with detailed market segmentation by type, material, and end-user. The global exterior wall system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the exterior wall system market and offers key trends and opportunities in exterior wall system market.

The exterior wall system market is segmented on the basis of device type, component, and industry. On the basis of type, market is segmented as ventilated, non-ventilated, and curtain wall. On the basis of material, market is segmented as glass panel, metal panel, and plaster boards. On the basis of end-use, market is segmented as commercial, residential, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global exterior wall system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global exterior wall system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting exterior wall system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the exterior wall system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the exterior wall system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from exterior wall system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for exterior wall system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the exterior Wall System market.

The report also includes the profiles of exterior wall system market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– 3A Composites Holding AG

– Alcoa Corporation

– Asahi Glass

– ETEX

– Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

– Owens Corning

– PPG Industries

– Saint-Gobain

– SCG

– Sika AG

