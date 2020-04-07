Horticulture Lighting Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2025

Horticulture Lighting Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on Horticulture Lighting Market’s primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Horticulture Lighting Market report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Horticulture Lighting Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.

The report provides an analysis of the Horticulture Lighting market's competitive landscape and offers information on several companies including

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Horticulture Lighting market segments

Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market

Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market

Horticulture Lighting technology

Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes

North America Horticulture Lighting market U.S. Canada

Latin America Horticulture Lighting market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Horticulture Lighting market

China Horticulture Lighting market

Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Some key points of Horticulture Lighting Market research report:

Horticulture Lighting Market Strategic Developments: The study comprises the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Horticulture Lighting Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, including revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Horticulture Lighting Market Analytical Tools: The Global Horticulture Lighting report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

