The market for Audit Software was 777 USD Million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.64% between 2017 and 2023 to reach 1426 USD Million by 2023.

This report focuses on the global Audit Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Audit Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Audit software (audit management software) is specialized programs that perform a variety of audit functions, such as sampling databases and generating confirmation letters to customers and vendors.

North America plays an important role in global Audit Software market, with a market share of XX% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of Audit Software.

The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years, it was 182 USD Million in 2017 and will reach 342 USD million in 2023, with a CAGR of 11.03% between 2017 and 2023. But in the changing times, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global Audit Software market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 159 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 329 USD million in 2023, with a market share of 12.93% in global Audit Software market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 37% in 2017, followed by Europe with 23.5%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 5.2%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

In 2017, the global Audit Software market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Resolver

Gensuite

Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate

Plan Brothers

Optial

Perillon Software

ProcessGene

Oversight Systems

MasterControl

ComplianceBridge

Tronixss

Reflexis Systems

SAI Global

Isolocity

Insight Lean Solutions

AuditFile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Installed-PC

Installed-mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Business

Large Business

Other Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Audit Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Audit Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Audit Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

