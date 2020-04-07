In 2017, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.
United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.
Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.
The key players covered in this study
Urban FT
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
Innofis
Mobilearth
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2
Misys
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PC
1.4.3 Mobile
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail Digital Banking
1.5.3 SME Digital Banking
1.5.4 Corporate Digital Banking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Banking Market Size
2.2 Digital Banking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Banking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Banking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Banking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Banking Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Banking Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Banking Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Banking Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Banking Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Banking Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Banking Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Banking Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Urban FT
12.1.1 Urban FT Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.1.4 Urban FT Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Urban FT Recent Development
12.2 Kony
12.2.1 Kony Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.2.4 Kony Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kony Recent Development
12.3 Backbase
12.3.1 Backbase Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.3.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Backbase Recent Development
12.4 Technisys
12.4.1 Technisys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.4.4 Technisys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Technisys Recent Development
12.5 Infosys
12.5.1 Infosys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.6 Digiliti Money
12.6.1 Digiliti Money Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.6.4 Digiliti Money Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Digiliti Money Recent Development
12.7 Innofis
12.7.1 Innofis Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.7.4 Innofis Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Innofis Recent Development
12.8 Mobilearth
12.8.1 Mobilearth Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.8.4 Mobilearth Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Mobilearth Recent Development
12.9 DChapter Three: Banking Technology
12.9.1 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.9.4 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Recent Development
12.10 Alkami
12.10.1 Alkami Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Banking Introduction
12.10.4 Alkami Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Alkami Recent Development
12.11 Q2
12.12 Misys
12.13 SAP
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
