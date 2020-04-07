In 2017, the global Financial Risk Management Software market size was 1330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2270 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Financial Risk Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Risk Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Financial Risk Management Software market.

Financial risk management is the practice of economic value in a firm by using financial instruments to manage exposure to risk: Operational risk, credit risk and market risk, Foreign exchange risk, Shape risk, Volatility risk, Liquidity risk, Inflation risk, Business risk, Legal risk, Reputational risk, Sector risk etc. Similar to general risk management, financial risk management requires identifying its sources, measuring it, and plans to address them.

Financial Risk Management Software has wide range of applications, such as Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc. And Midsize Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 35.73% of the global total in 2017.

North America is the largest region of Financial Risk Management Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 33.99% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 26.56%, 23.99%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Financial Risk Management Software. There are a few vendors developing Financial Risk Management Software in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

Experian

Misys

Fiserv

Kyriba

Active Risk

Pegasystems

TFG Systems

Palisade Corporation

Resolver

Optial

Riskturn

Xactium

Zoot Origination

Riskdata

Imagine Software

GDS Link

CreditPoint Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Risk Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Risk Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Risk Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size

2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Financial Risk Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Risk Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 SAS

12.4.1 SAS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAS Recent Development

12.5 Experian

12.5.1 Experian Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Experian Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Experian Recent Development

12.6 Misys

12.6.1 Misys Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Misys Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Misys Recent Development

12.7 Fiserv

12.7.1 Fiserv Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Fiserv Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fiserv Recent Development

12.8 Kyriba

12.8.1 Kyriba Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Kyriba Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kyriba Recent Development

12.9 Active Risk

12.9.1 Active Risk Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Active Risk Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Active Risk Recent Development

12.10 Pegasystems

12.10.1 Pegasystems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

12.11 TFG Systems

12.12 Palisade Corporation

12.13 Resolver

12.14 Optial

12.15 Riskturn

12.16 Xactium

12.17 Zoot Origination

12.18 Riskdata

12.19 Imagine Software

12.20 GDS Link

12.21 CreditPoint Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

