In 2017, the global Quality Management Software market size was 6200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Quality Management Software market. Quality management Software is software for quality management.

Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management is focused not only on product and service quality, but also on the means to achieve it. Quality management, therefore, uses quality assurance and control of processes as well as products to achieve more consistent quality.

Quality management software (QMS) solutions available in the market today provide a host of functionalities, including nonconformance, complaint handling, document control, calibration, and change management, among others, making it an essential tool for an organization’s overall quality control. Industries such as manufacturing, Healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecom are adopting QMS solutions at a rapid rate. Other end-use industries include Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Retail Industry and etc.

The North American region dominated the QMS market with about 44.53% market share in 2017, owing to the large-scale adoption of safety and compliance standards in the healthcare industry and a steep rise in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles seen in recent years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a surge in the demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is in the maturity stage and is projected to lose share over the next eight years.

Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens, and SAP SE are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition among players. In order to maintain their position in the market, companies are launching products with additional functionalities, advanced features, and cross platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades are anticipated to pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.

The key players covered in this study

IQS, Inc

MasterControl, Inc

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream Inc

Sparta Systems, Inc

SAP SE

Arena Solutions Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Oracle

Aras

AssurX, Inc

Plex Systems, Inc

IQMS, Inc

Unipoint Software, Inc

Ideagen Plc

Dassault Systèmes SE

Siemens AG

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quality Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

