In 2017, the global Quality Management Software market size was 6200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Quality Management Software market. Quality management Software is software for quality management.
Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management is focused not only on product and service quality, but also on the means to achieve it. Quality management, therefore, uses quality assurance and control of processes as well as products to achieve more consistent quality.
Quality management software (QMS) solutions available in the market today provide a host of functionalities, including nonconformance, complaint handling, document control, calibration, and change management, among others, making it an essential tool for an organization’s overall quality control. Industries such as manufacturing, Healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecom are adopting QMS solutions at a rapid rate. Other end-use industries include Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Retail Industry and etc.
The North American region dominated the QMS market with about 44.53% market share in 2017, owing to the large-scale adoption of safety and compliance standards in the healthcare industry and a steep rise in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles seen in recent years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a surge in the demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is in the maturity stage and is projected to lose share over the next eight years.
Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens, and SAP SE are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition among players. In order to maintain their position in the market, companies are launching products with additional functionalities, advanced features, and cross platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades are anticipated to pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.
The key players covered in this study
IQS, Inc
MasterControl, Inc
EtQ
Intelex Technologies
Pilgrim Quality Solutions
MetricStream Inc
Sparta Systems, Inc
SAP SE
Arena Solutions Inc
Autodesk Inc.
Oracle
Aras
AssurX, Inc
Plex Systems, Inc
IQMS, Inc
Unipoint Software, Inc
Ideagen Plc
Dassault Systèmes SE
Siemens AG
Micro Focus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quality Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Quality Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Quality Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecom
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Quality Management Software Market Size
2.2 Quality Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Quality Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Quality Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Quality Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Quality Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Quality Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Quality Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Quality Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Quality Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Quality Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Quality Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Quality Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Quality Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Quality Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Quality Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Quality Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IQS, Inc
12.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development
12.2 MasterControl, Inc
12.2.1 MasterControl, Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 MasterControl, Inc Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MasterControl, Inc Recent Development
12.3 EtQ
12.3.1 EtQ Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 EtQ Recent Development
12.4 Intelex Technologies
12.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions
12.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development
12.6 MetricStream Inc
12.6.1 MetricStream Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 MetricStream Inc Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 MetricStream Inc Recent Development
12.7 Sparta Systems, Inc
12.7.1 Sparta Systems, Inc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Sparta Systems, Inc Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sparta Systems, Inc Recent Development
12.8 SAP SE
12.8.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 SAP SE Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.9 Arena Solutions Inc
12.9.1 Arena Solutions Inc Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Arena Solutions Inc Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Arena Solutions Inc Recent Development
12.10 Autodesk Inc.
12.10.1 Autodesk Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Quality Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Autodesk Inc. Revenue in Quality Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Autodesk Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Oracle
12.12 Aras
12.13 AssurX, Inc
12.14 Plex Systems, Inc
12.15 IQMS, Inc
12.16 Unipoint Software, Inc
12.17 Ideagen Plc
12.18 Dassault Systèmes SE
12.19 Siemens AG
12.20 Micro Focus
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
