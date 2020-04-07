In 2017, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size was 1710 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339326
BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure
The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk, Inc (US)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (US)
Inovaya (US)
Synchro (UK)
IES (UK)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Glodon(China)
PKPM (China)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-BUILDING-INFORMATION-MODELING-BIM-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 3D BIM Management of Design Models
1.4.3 4D BIM Management of Schedule
1.4.4 5D BIM Management of Costs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Architects
1.5.3 AEC engineering Offices
1.5.4 Contractors
1.5.5 Owners
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size
2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk, Inc (US)
12.1.1 Autodesk, Inc (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk, Inc (US) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Autodesk, Inc (US) Recent Development
12.2 Nemetschek AG (Germany)
12.2.1 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.2.4 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Recent Development
12.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
12.3.1 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.3.4 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Recent Development
12.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
12.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Recent Development
12.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
12.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Recent Development
12.6 RIB Software AG (Germany)
12.6.1 RIB Software AG (Germany) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.6.4 RIB Software AG (Germany) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 RIB Software AG (Germany) Recent Development
12.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
12.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates (US) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates (US) Recent Development
12.8 Cadsoft Corporation (US)
12.8.1 Cadsoft Corporation (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.8.4 Cadsoft Corporation (US) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cadsoft Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.9 Siemens (Germany)
12.9.1 Siemens (Germany) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.9.4 Siemens (Germany) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Siemens (Germany) Recent Development
12.10 AVEVA Group (UK)
12.10.1 AVEVA Group (UK) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction
12.10.4 AVEVA Group (UK) Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 AVEVA Group (UK) Recent Development
12.11 Aconex (Australia)
12.12 Beck Technology (US)
12.13 Inovaya (US)
12.14 Synchro (UK)
12.15 IES (UK)
12.16 Hongye Technology (China)
12.17 Beijing Explorer Software (China)
12.18 Lubansoft (China)
12.19 Glodon(China)
12.20 PKPM (China)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2339326
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155