In 2017, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size was 1710 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

