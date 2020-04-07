OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fibrous Casing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fibrous Casing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fibrous Casing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fibrous Casing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Regular Fibrous Casing

Peelable Fibrous Casing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smoked Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dried Sausages

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Viskase

Kalle

ViskoTeepak

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Wiberg

Walsroder

Global Casing

Viscofan

Selo

Futamura Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fibrous Casing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fibrous Casing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fibrous Casing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fibrous Casing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fibrous Casing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Fibrous Casing Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fibrous Casing Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Fibrous Casing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fibrous Casing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Regular Fibrous Casing

2.2.2 Peelable Fibrous Casing

2.3 Fibrous Casing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fibrous Casing Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Fibrous Casing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Fibrous Casing Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Fibrous Casing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smoked Sausages

2.4.2 Cooked Sausages

2.4.3 Dried Sausages

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Fibrous Casing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fibrous Casing Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Fibrous Casing Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Fibrous Casing Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Fibrous Casing by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Fibrous Casing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fibrous Casing Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fibrous Casing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Fibrous Casing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Fibrous Casing Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Fibrous Casing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Fibrous Casing Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fibrous Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Fibrous Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Fibrous Casing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fibrous Casing by Regions

4.1 Fibrous Casing by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fibrous Casing Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Fibrous Casing Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Fibrous Casing Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fibrous Casing Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fibrous Casing Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Fibrous Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Fibrous Casing Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fibrous Casing Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Fibrous Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Fibrous Casing Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fibrous Casing Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fibrous Casing by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Fibrous Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Fibrous Casing Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Fibrous Casing Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fibrous Casing Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Fibrous Casing Distributors

10.3 Fibrous Casing Customer

11 Global Fibrous Casing Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fibrous Casing Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Fibrous Casing Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Fibrous Casing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Fibrous Casing Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Fibrous Casing Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Fibrous Casing Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Viskase

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.1.3 Viskase Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Viskase News

12.2 Kalle

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.2.3 Kalle Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Kalle News

12.3 ViskoTeepak

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.3.3 ViskoTeepak Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ViskoTeepak News

12.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.4.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjo News

12.5 Wiberg

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.5.3 Wiberg Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Wiberg News

12.6 Walsroder

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.6.3 Walsroder Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Walsroder News

12.7 Global Casing

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.7.3 Global Casing Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Global Casing News

12.8 Viscofan

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.8.3 Viscofan Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Viscofan News

12.9 Selo

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.9.3 Selo Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Selo News

12.10 Futamura Chemical

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Fibrous Casing Product Offered

12.10.3 Futamura Chemical Fibrous Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Futamura Chemical News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

