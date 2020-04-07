OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hemp Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemp Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hemp Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cannavest
MH medical hemp GmbH
Pharmahemp
BAFA Gmbh
Protect Pharma Rakitovica
ENDOCA
Harmony
Biobloom Hemp
DragonflyCBD
Deep Nature Project
Celtic Wind
Opencrop GmbH
HemPoland
Elixinol
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hemp Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hemp Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hemp Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hemp Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Hemp Oil Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hemp Oil Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hemp Oil Segment by Type
2.2.1 Food Grade
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
2.3 Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Hemp Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Hemp Oil Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food
2.4.2 Cosmetic
2.4.3 Pharmaceutical
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Hemp Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Hemp Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Hemp Oil by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hemp Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Hemp Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Hemp Oil Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Hemp Oil Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hemp Oil by Regions
4.1 Hemp Oil by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hemp Oil Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Hemp Oil Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Hemp Oil Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Hemp Oil Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Hemp Oil Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Hemp Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Hemp Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hemp Oil by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Hemp Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Hemp Oil Distributors
10.3 Hemp Oil Customer
11 Global Hemp Oil Market Forecast
11.1 Global Hemp Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Hemp Oil Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Hemp Oil Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Hemp Oil Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Hemp Oil Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Hemp Oil Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Cannavest
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.1.3 Cannavest Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Cannavest News
12.2 MH medical hemp GmbH
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.2.3 MH medical hemp GmbH Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 MH medical hemp GmbH News
12.3 Pharmahemp
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.3.3 Pharmahemp Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Pharmahemp News
12.4 BAFA Gmbh
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.4.3 BAFA Gmbh Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BAFA Gmbh News
12.5 Protect Pharma Rakitovica
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.5.3 Protect Pharma Rakitovica Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Protect Pharma Rakitovica News
12.6 ENDOCA
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.6.3 ENDOCA Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ENDOCA News
12.7 Harmony
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.7.3 Harmony Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Harmony News
12.8 Biobloom Hemp
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.8.3 Biobloom Hemp Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Biobloom Hemp News
12.9 DragonflyCBD
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.9.3 DragonflyCBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 DragonflyCBD News
12.10 Deep Nature Project
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.10.3 Deep Nature Project Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Deep Nature Project News
12.11 Celtic Wind
12.12 Opencrop GmbH
12.13 HemPoland
12.14 Elixinol
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
