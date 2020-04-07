OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.
According to this study, over the next five years the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Agriculture & Food
Construction
Infrastructure
Life Science
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ALS Limited
Eurofins Scientific
AmSpec LLC
Applus Services
BSI Group
Apave
DEKRA
Bureau Veritas S. A.
DNV GL
Corelab Laboratories
National Collateral Management Services Ltd
SAI Global Limited
RINA Group
Exova Group PLC
Lloyd’s Register Group
Kiwa Group
SOCOTEC
Mistras Group Inc.
Intertek Group PLC
SGS SA
UL LLC
TUV Nord
TUV Rheinland
SYNLAB
TUV SUD
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Testing
2.2.2 Testing
2.2.3 Certification
2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agriculture & Food
2.4.2 Construction
2.4.3 Infrastructure
2.4.4 Life Science
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Players
3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Regions
4.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ALS Limited
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.1.3 ALS Limited Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ALS Limited News
11.2 Eurofins Scientific
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Eurofins Scientific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Eurofins Scientific News
11.3 AmSpec LLC
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.3.3 AmSpec LLC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AmSpec LLC News
11.4 Applus Services
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Applus Services Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Applus Services News
11.5 BSI Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.5.3 BSI Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 BSI Group News
11.6 Apave
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Apave Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Apave News
11.7 DEKRA
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.7.3 DEKRA Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 DEKRA News
11.8 Bureau Veritas S. A.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Bureau Veritas S. A. Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Bureau Veritas S. A. News
11.9 DNV GL
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.9.3 DNV GL Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 DNV GL News
11.10 Corelab Laboratories
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Corelab Laboratories Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Corelab Laboratories News
11.11 National Collateral Management Services Ltd
11.12 SAI Global Limited
11.13 RINA Group
11.14 Exova Group PLC
11.15 Lloyd’s Register Group
11.16 Kiwa Group
11.17 SOCOTEC
11.18 Mistras Group Inc.
11.19 Intertek Group PLC
11.20 SGS SA
11.21 UL LLC
11.22 TUV Nord
11.23 TUV Rheinland
11.24 SYNLAB
11.25 TUV SUD
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
