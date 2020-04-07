OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Tech market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pet Tech business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Tech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pet Tech value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Pet Wearables

Smart Pet Crates & Beds

Smart Pet Doors

Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

Smart Pet Fence

Smart Pet Toys

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Actijoy Solution

IceRobotics

All Home Robotics

Dogtra

DOGVACAY

CleverPet

Garmin Ltd.

Felcana

GoPro

Fitbark

Mars Incorporated

Nedap N.V.

Motorola

iFetch, LLC.

Loc8tor

Konectera

Lupine Pet

Invoxia

Obe, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Tech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pet Tech market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Tech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Tech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Tech submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Pet Tech Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pet Tech Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pet Tech Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pet Wearables

2.2.2 Pet Wearables

2.2.3 Smart Pet Doors

2.2.4 Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

2.2.5 Smart Pet Fence

2.2.6 Smart Pet Toys

2.3 Pet Tech Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pet Tech Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Pet Tech Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pet Tech by Players

3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Pet Tech Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pet Tech by Regions

4.1 Pet Tech Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pet Tech Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pet Tech Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pet Tech Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pet Tech by Countries

7.2 Europe Pet Tech Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Pet Tech Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Pet Tech Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Actijoy Solution

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.1.3 Actijoy Solution Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Actijoy Solution News

11.2 IceRobotics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.2.3 IceRobotics Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IceRobotics News

11.3 All Home Robotics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.3.3 All Home Robotics Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 All Home Robotics News

11.4 Dogtra

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.4.3 Dogtra Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Dogtra News

11.5 DOGVACAY

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.5.3 DOGVACAY Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 DOGVACAY News

11.6 CleverPet

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.6.3 CleverPet Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CleverPet News

11.7 Garmin Ltd.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.7.3 Garmin Ltd. Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Garmin Ltd. News

11.8 Felcana

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.8.3 Felcana Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Felcana News

11.9 GoPro

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.9.3 GoPro Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 GoPro News

11.10 Fitbark

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Pet Tech Product Offered

11.10.3 Fitbark Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Fitbark News

11.11 Mars Incorporated

11.12 Nedap N.V.

11.13 Motorola

11.14 iFetch, LLC.

11.15 Loc8tor

11.16 Konectera

11.17 Lupine Pet

11.18 Invoxia

11.19 Obe, Inc.

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

