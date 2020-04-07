OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Tech market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pet Tech business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Tech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Pet Tech value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Pet Wearables
Smart Pet Crates & Beds
Smart Pet Doors
Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls
Smart Pet Fence
Smart Pet Toys
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Actijoy Solution
IceRobotics
All Home Robotics
Dogtra
DOGVACAY
CleverPet
Garmin Ltd.
Felcana
GoPro
Fitbark
Mars Incorporated
Nedap N.V.
Motorola
iFetch, LLC.
Loc8tor
Konectera
Lupine Pet
Invoxia
Obe, Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pet Tech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pet Tech market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pet Tech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pet Tech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Pet Tech submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Pet Tech Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pet Tech Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Pet Tech Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pet Wearables
2.2.3 Smart Pet Doors
2.2.4 Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls
2.2.5 Smart Pet Fence
2.2.6 Smart Pet Toys
2.3 Pet Tech Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pet Tech Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Pet Tech Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pet Tech by Players
3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pet Tech Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pet Tech by Regions
4.1 Pet Tech Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Pet Tech Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Pet Tech Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Pet Tech Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Pet Tech Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Pet Tech Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pet Tech by Countries
7.2 Europe Pet Tech Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Pet Tech Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Pet Tech Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Pet Tech Market Forecast
10.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Pet Tech Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Actijoy Solution
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.1.3 Actijoy Solution Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Actijoy Solution News
11.2 IceRobotics
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.2.3 IceRobotics Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IceRobotics News
11.3 All Home Robotics
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.3.3 All Home Robotics Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 All Home Robotics News
11.4 Dogtra
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.4.3 Dogtra Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dogtra News
11.5 DOGVACAY
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.5.3 DOGVACAY Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 DOGVACAY News
11.6 CleverPet
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.6.3 CleverPet Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CleverPet News
11.7 Garmin Ltd.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.7.3 Garmin Ltd. Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Garmin Ltd. News
11.8 Felcana
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.8.3 Felcana Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Felcana News
11.9 GoPro
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.9.3 GoPro Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 GoPro News
11.10 Fitbark
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Pet Tech Product Offered
11.10.3 Fitbark Pet Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Fitbark News
11.11 Mars Incorporated
11.12 Nedap N.V.
11.13 Motorola
11.14 iFetch, LLC.
11.15 Loc8tor
11.16 Konectera
11.17 Lupine Pet
11.18 Invoxia
11.19 Obe, Inc.
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
