Bioinformatics is one of the branch of information technology which deals with the development of software solutions in order to process biological data. Some of the applications included in the bioinformatics research includes, genome annotation, modeling, molecular folding, expression profiling, and gene/protein prediction. The emergence and advancements in bioinformatics are associated with the computerized programming which are specially designed to handle large volumes of DNAs, RNAs, proteins, and metabolites.

Increasing demand for advanced technologies to understand aspects of molecular biology and growing number of advanced systems are likely to drive the bioinformatics platforms market during the forecast period. However, lack of required infrastructure and higher installation & maintenance costs of bioinformatics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The “Bioinformatics Platforms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioinformatics Platforms Market with detailed market segmentation by platform type, application, end user, and geography. The Bioinformatics Platforms Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bioinformatics Platforms Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Bioinformatics Platforms Market is segmented on the basis by platform type, application, and end user. Based on platform type, the market is segmented into sequence analysis platform, sequence alignment platform, structural & functional analysis platforms, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into drug development, molecular genomics, gene therapy, personalized medicines, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and biotechnology organizations.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Illumina Inc., Qiagen, ID Business Solutions, Dassault Systems, Agilent Technologies, Genologics Life Sciences Software Inc., Sophia Genetics, DNASTAR, Wuxi NextCODE, BGI

