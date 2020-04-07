Edge analytics is the extended version of analytical solution that helps reduce data traffic in the network and enhances analytics solutions such as historical, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Through optimized data filtration from the connected devices, edge analytics first analyses data collected from the devices and forwards relevant data to the storage for further analysis on the collected data. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others have adopted edge analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

Growth in number of connected devices in IoT, surge in demand for advanced and real-time analytics, and increase in need for prescriptive analytical models drive the edge analytics market. However, no common platform for standardized software deployment and slow ICT spending in under developed nations are expected to hinder the edge analytics market growth.

Some of the key players of Edge analytics Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into historical analysis, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, transportation, and others. By geography, the edge analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Edge analytics Market Size

2.2 Edge analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Edge analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Edge analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Edge analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Edge analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Edge analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Edge analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Edge analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Edge analytics Breakdown Data by End User