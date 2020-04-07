The seed market was valued at $54,469 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $68,711 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023. Seed is a small embryonic plant enclosed within a covering known as seed coat. Seed formation completes reproduction process in plants with the development of the embryo from zygote and seed coat from ovule integuments.

Seed serves numerous functions for plants such as nourishment of the embryo, dormancy during unfavorable conditions, and dispersal to a new location. Larger food reserves present in the seed helps the seed grow faster as compared to sporeling from a spore. Hybridization, molecular marker-assisted breeding, and gene insertion technologies are some of the agricultural market developments, which expected to boost the growth of the seed industry.

Some of the key players of Seed Market:

Advanta Limited,Bayer CropScience AG,DLF Seeds A/S,DOW Agrosciences LLC,E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Groupe Limagrain Holding SA,KWS AG,Land O’ Lakes, Inc.,Sakata Seed Corporation,Syngenta AG

Necessity to increase food production, sophistication of seed technologies such as seed pelleting & seed coating, new product offerings, and growth in usage of biofuels & animal feed are the major factors that drive the market growth globally. In addition, modernization of agriculture and increase in land reclamation for agricultural purposes supplement the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in population and rise in demand for new & enhanced agricultural products.

Introduction of special schemes to increase productivity in the region resulted in surge in usage of quality seeds that provide high yield. Market liberalization to ensure proper availability of high-quality & high-yielding seeds to Indian farmers and flexibility of norms while exporting products to overseas play a crucial role in growth & development of the market.

However, extensive research & prolonged approval time involved in the development of enhanced seed varieties with novel traits and lower acceptance of GM crops in various countries limit the market growth. Technological innovation and diversified demand for various crops in developing economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The seed market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, availability, seed treatment, seed trait, and geography. According to type, the seed market is divided into genetically modified (GM) seed and conventional seed. Based on crop, it is classified into field crops and fruits & vegetable crops. Field crops segment is further categorized into cotton, corn, rice, wheat, millet, sunflower, and sorghum. Fruits & vegetable crops segment is subsegmented into tomato, okra, chilli, melon, gourds, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumber, and others (eggplant, pumpkin, radish, and carrot).

Based on availability, the market is bifurcated into commercial seeds and saved seeds. According to seed treatment, it is classified into treated and untreated. On the basis of seed trait, it is divided into herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant, and other stacked traits. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Seed market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Seed Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

